India's Economic Trajectory: A Dun & Bradstreet Insight

Dun & Bradstreet's October 2025 Economy Observer report highlights India's robust industrial production, moderated inflation, and complex external sector influenced by U.S. tariffs. Despite external pressures, strong domestic market and supportive policies sustain economic momentum, while trade diversification efforts are underway to mitigate geopolitical risks and enhance export opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:11 IST
Dun & Bradstreet, a leader in business intelligence, has published its Economy Observer report for October 2025, analyzing macroeconomic trends in India. The report details India's robust industrial production, which grew by 4.0% in August 2025, slightly easing to 3.8% in September. Key growth drivers include a resurgence in mining outputs and consistent electricity sector performance.

Inflation saw a rise with the Consumer Price Index reaching 2.1% in August, driven by changes in food prices and gold. Despite this uptick, inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India's acceptable range. Financial markets exhibit cautious optimism with steady yields and sustained economic momentum despite mixed investor confidence amid trade tensions.

Externally, India's rupee remains pressured by global trade frictions and US tariffs. However, government efforts in export market diversification, bolstered by the India-European Free Trade Association pact, aim to mitigate risks. Arun Singh, Dun & Bradstreet's Global Chief Economist, underscores the need for strategic trade recalibration to navigate the shifting global economic climate effectively.

