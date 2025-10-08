Left Menu

SpiceJet's Winter Expansion: Doubling Flights and Fleet

SpiceJet announces a major expansion this winter, aiming to double its operational fleet and daily flights. New routes include Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, and Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai. The airline, currently operating 19 planes, continues to navigate challenges while rolling out new services.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:23 IST
SpiceJet is set for a significant expansion this winter as the airline plans to more than double its operational fleet and daily flights. New services will soon be available to Port Blair and Udaipur.

According to SpiceJet, it will introduce daily services to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, along with flights to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai, creating opportunities for winter escapades for travelers. Flights to Udaipur are expected to commence on November 6.

Despite facing challenges, the airline is strategically increasing its fleet size and expanding its route offerings. At present, SpiceJet operates 19 aircraft out of a total of 53, according to Planespotters.net.

