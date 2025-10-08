SpiceJet's Winter Expansion: Doubling Flights and Fleet
SpiceJet announces a major expansion this winter, aiming to double its operational fleet and daily flights. New routes include Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, and Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai. The airline, currently operating 19 planes, continues to navigate challenges while rolling out new services.
- Country:
- India
SpiceJet is set for a significant expansion this winter as the airline plans to more than double its operational fleet and daily flights. New services will soon be available to Port Blair and Udaipur.
According to SpiceJet, it will introduce daily services to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, along with flights to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai, creating opportunities for winter escapades for travelers. Flights to Udaipur are expected to commence on November 6.
Despite facing challenges, the airline is strategically increasing its fleet size and expanding its route offerings. At present, SpiceJet operates 19 aircraft out of a total of 53, according to Planespotters.net.
- READ MORE ON:
- SpiceJet
- flights
- operational fleet
- Port Blair
- Udaipur
- expansion
- daily flights
- winter
- airline
- travel
ALSO READ
Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan
Germany's Eurofighter Expansion: A Boost for Military Readiness
Ekkaa Electronics Secures Rs 108 Crore for Expansion and IPO Ambitions
Titan Shines Bright: Jewellery and Retail Expansion Drive Impressive Growth
China's Calculated Maritime Expansion in the Indo-Pacific