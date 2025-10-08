Left Menu

Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic announced plans to establish India as a 'home market,' aligning with India's economic growth initiatives. Visiting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Erginbilgic emphasizes strengthening the India-UK partnership through technology and innovation. Rolls-Royce aims to double its supply chain in India by 2030.

UK PM Keir Starmer with Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic (Photo/Rolls-Royce). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic has declared the company's intention to transform India into a 'home market,' a move that underscores a longstanding commitment to the region. Announced during Erginbilgic's visit to India with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the ambition aligns with the newly established India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

As Erginbilgic participates in strategic dialogues to boost the India-UK economic partnership following the India-UK Vision 2035, he highlights Rolls-Royce's belief in India's potential. Erginbilgic stated, 'We aim to develop India as a key market for Rolls-Royce, capitalizing on our collaborative advantage in air, land, and sea technologies, which can bolster India's journey toward a Viksit Bharat.'

Rolls-Royce, with a nine-decade legacy in India, intends to expand local partnerships and talent pool. With ambitions to double India's supply chain contribution by 2030, it recently opened an expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre, marking a significant investment in India's digital and engineering sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

