Tragic Tourist Trip: Highway Crash in Delhi-Agra Affects 23

A tourist vehicle carrying nearly two dozen visitors from West Bengal's Hooghly district overturned on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, leading to the death of the driver and injuries to all passengers.

The tragic accident happened near Farah, as the tourists were on their way back to Vrindavan after visiting the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat confirmed that the accident was caused by the speeding vehicle colliding with a pole on the highway divider. Immediate rescue efforts were made, transferring the injured to a community hospital with more serious cases redirected to specialized facilities in Mathura and Agra.

