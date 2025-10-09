India's Digital Finance Revolution: AI and Fintech Frontiers at GFF 2025

India's strides in digital finance and artificial intelligence are charting new paths for global innovation, as expressed by Rajesh Mirjankar, CEO of Kiya.ai, during the Global Fintech Fest 2025. Despite an Indian focus, GFF is now among the world's largest fintech gatherings, showcasing India's substantial achievements in financial technology.

This year's event is pivotal, emphasizing innovation with artificial intelligence a focal point for collaboration, particularly between India and the UK. Mirjankar noted that PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'AI for All' fosters inclusive advancements. Kiya.ai has developed a patented AI technology enabling interactions in local languages, enhancing user accessibility.

Mirjankar highlighted the transformative impact of UPI, illustrating inclusivity's pivotal role in India's rapid fintech growth. He advocates for round-the-clock, accurate service delivery across all banks, using technological advancements to benefit the entire financial sector. 'Inclusivity paves the way for limitless achievements,' he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)