India's Digital Finance Revolution: AI and Fintech Frontiers at GFF 2025
India is reshaping global fintech and AI landscapes, according to Kiya.ai's CEO, Rajesh Mirjankar, at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. With its initiatives like UPI and AI-powered innovations, India sets new global benchmarks. Mirjankar highlights AI's inclusive role, supported by India's leadership, as a catalyst for further advancements.
India's strides in digital finance and artificial intelligence are charting new paths for global innovation, as expressed by Rajesh Mirjankar, CEO of Kiya.ai, during the Global Fintech Fest 2025. Despite an Indian focus, GFF is now among the world's largest fintech gatherings, showcasing India's substantial achievements in financial technology.
This year's event is pivotal, emphasizing innovation with artificial intelligence a focal point for collaboration, particularly between India and the UK. Mirjankar noted that PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'AI for All' fosters inclusive advancements. Kiya.ai has developed a patented AI technology enabling interactions in local languages, enhancing user accessibility.
Mirjankar highlighted the transformative impact of UPI, illustrating inclusivity's pivotal role in India's rapid fintech growth. He advocates for round-the-clock, accurate service delivery across all banks, using technological advancements to benefit the entire financial sector. 'Inclusivity paves the way for limitless achievements,' he concluded.
