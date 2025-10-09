CARS24: Revolutionizing Transparency in India's Used Car Market

In a significant move toward transparency in the used car industry, CARS24 has launched an innovative program known as the CARS24 Guarantee, reinforced by Advanced Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) powered by CarTruth. This unprecedented initiative provides a financial assurance of Rs. 50,000 for any critical errors detected in its inspection reports, setting a new standard for accuracy in the market.

With the Indian used car market anticipated to reach Rs. 4.5 lakh crore by 2030 and an increasing number of buyers opting for digital inspections, the impact of the CARS24 Guarantee has been profound. The festive season alone witnessed a 500% rise in PDI bookings, particularly in cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, indicating a shift from intuition to verifiable data among consumers.

Co-founder and CMO of CARS24, Gajendra Jangid, mentioned that the PDI Guarantee marks a critical transition for the Indian market toward evidence-based practices akin to those in mature markets like the US and UK. By offering over 300 AI-driven checks, CARS24's rigid inspection standards promise a reliable purchase process, bridging the trust gap in the industry.