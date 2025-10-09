Private Jet Mishap at Mohammadabad Airstrip: Passengers Unscathed
A private jet from Jet Service Aviation skidded off the runway at Mohammadabad airstrip, crashing into bushes. All passengers and pilots remained unharmed. The jet carried the managing director of a beer factory under construction, who was visiting the industrial site.
- Country:
- India
In a fortunate turn of events, a private jet incident at Mohammadabad airstrip resulted in no injuries. The aircraft, owned by Jet Service Aviation Pvt Ltd, lost control during takeoff around 10:30 am on Thursday and skidded off the runway, ultimately resting in nearby shrubs.
Onboard the jet was the managing director of a beer factory currently being constructed, visiting the district's industrial zone for a project site inspection. District officials reported that the pilots and passengers emerged unscathed from the crash.
Authorities, including the sub-divisional magistrate and District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, quickly responded to the scene, confirming the safety of all occupants and assessing the circumstances surrounding the runway mishap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
