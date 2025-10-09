China Stocks Surge: Semiconductor and AI Boom

China's stock market has reached unprecedented heights, with indices marking their highest levels in over ten years. Driving this boom are significant gains in semiconductor, gold, and artificial intelligence sectors, as investors re-enter the market post-Golden Week.

Notably, the blue-chip CSI300 Index surged by 1.5%, and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.3%, eclipsing the 3,900-point threshold for the first time since August 2015. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw a marginal dip.

Investors are keenly watching the upcoming Communist Party leadership meeting, as the financial world speculates on potential developments, including a possible meeting between Xi and Trump at the APEC summit this month.

