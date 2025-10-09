Left Menu

China Stocks Surge: Semiconductor and AI Boom

China's stock market hits its highest peak in over a decade, driven by semiconductor, gold, and AI-related shares. The CSI300 Index rose by 1.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index topped 3,933 points. This rally comes as investors return from the Golden Week holiday. Anticipation builds for upcoming political meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:06 IST
China's stock market has reached unprecedented heights, with indices marking their highest levels in over ten years. Driving this boom are significant gains in semiconductor, gold, and artificial intelligence sectors, as investors re-enter the market post-Golden Week.

Notably, the blue-chip CSI300 Index surged by 1.5%, and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.3%, eclipsing the 3,900-point threshold for the first time since August 2015. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw a marginal dip.

Investors are keenly watching the upcoming Communist Party leadership meeting, as the financial world speculates on potential developments, including a possible meeting between Xi and Trump at the APEC summit this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

