Will Global Wealth Sustain Its Extraordinary Rise?

Global wealth accumulation in the 21st century has significantly surpassed economic growth, amounting to $600 trillion in savings. The future performance of this significant sum hinges on whether the gap is closed through a productivity boost or persistent inflation.

Investors are uncertain, fluctuating between chasing artificial intelligence stocks and fearing prolonged inflation due to relaxed fiscal policies. Yet, they seem to be betting on both; technology-heavy stock indexes are reaching new highs alongside rising gold values.

According to McKinsey, global net worth has quadrupled since 2000 while the economy's performance has lagged, causing concerns about economic sustainability and wealth distribution. The divergence between wealth and GDP may be addressed by a productivity boom driven by AI, or countered by prolonged inflation impacting household and economic planning.

