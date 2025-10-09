India-UK Trade Agreement: A Path to Prosperity

In a significant bilateral engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer lauded the potential of the India-UK free trade agreement to invigorate micro, small and medium enterprises and create employment opportunities.

The agreement is expected to provide much-needed stability amid global uncertainties, with Modi expressing confidence that the target of doubling the current USD 56 billion trade will be achieved before 2030.

The economic discussions also highlighted plans for nine UK universities to establish campuses in India, reflecting the deepening educational ties between the two nations, alongside Starmer's call for industry leaders to identify and overcome trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)