Krunal Patel Takes Helm as MD of NTT DATA Business Solutions India
Krunal Patel has been appointed as the Managing Director of NTT DATA Business Solutions India, bringing over 21 years of experience in driving growth and digital innovation. His focus will be on accelerating revenue growth and bolstering delivery excellence to establish the company as a prime SAP and ServiceNow partner.
- Country:
- United States
In a notable appointment, NTT DATA Business Solutions has announced Krunal Patel as the new Managing Director for its India operations. Patel, with his extensive background spanning over 21 years in business growth and digital innovation, is set to lead the company into its next phase of accelerated growth.
Krunal Patel's appointment is expected to bolster NTT DATA's position as a formidable SAP and ServiceNow shoring partner. His in-depth knowledge and experience in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets will be instrumental as he aims to strengthen business performance and drive impactful results.
Patel expressed his enthusiasm about leading during an opportune time in India's growth trajectory toward becoming a developed nation. Under his guidance, NTT DATA Business Solutions plans to further empower its teams to deliver transformative AI-driven solutions, ensuring sustained customer success and continued market innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Salva Kiir's Strategic Military Reappointments
Celebrating Two Decades of Development: Vikas Saptah Kickoff in Gujarat
Sri Lanka's Ongoing Struggle with Enforced Disappearances
Resolution Reached for Vice-Chancellor Appointments in West Bengal
Gujarat Celebrates Vikas Saptah: A Milestone in Nutrition Initiatives Led by Modi