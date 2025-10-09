Krunal Patel Takes Helm as MD of NTT DATA Business Solutions India

In a notable appointment, NTT DATA Business Solutions has announced Krunal Patel as the new Managing Director for its India operations. Patel, with his extensive background spanning over 21 years in business growth and digital innovation, is set to lead the company into its next phase of accelerated growth.

Krunal Patel's appointment is expected to bolster NTT DATA's position as a formidable SAP and ServiceNow shoring partner. His in-depth knowledge and experience in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets will be instrumental as he aims to strengthen business performance and drive impactful results.

Patel expressed his enthusiasm about leading during an opportune time in India's growth trajectory toward becoming a developed nation. Under his guidance, NTT DATA Business Solutions plans to further empower its teams to deliver transformative AI-driven solutions, ensuring sustained customer success and continued market innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)