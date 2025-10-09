Putin Pledges Compensation for Azerbaijan Airlines Tragedy

In a meeting in Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Azerbaijan's leader, President Ilham Aliyev, that compensation would be provided for the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash last year, which resulted in the deaths of 38 passengers.

The incident occurred when Russian missiles detonated beside Flight J2-8243 during a Ukrainian drone incursion into Russian airspace. The Embraer jet, traveling from Baku to Grozny, was forced to crash-land in Kazakhstan.

Putin, offering a rare public apology, emphasized the need for an objective assessment of the tragedy's causes and pledged to undertake a comprehensive legal review. This move comes amid Azerbaijan's criticism of Moscow's initial response.

(With inputs from agencies.)