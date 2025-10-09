Left Menu

Putin Pledges Compensation for Azerbaijan Airlines Tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised compensation to Azerbaijan for a tragic incident involving Flight J2-8243. The plane crash-landed after Russian missiles detonated near it during a Ukrainian drone incursion into Russian airspace. At least 38 people died. Putin has committed to a legal review and compensation.

In a meeting in Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Azerbaijan's leader, President Ilham Aliyev, that compensation would be provided for the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash last year, which resulted in the deaths of 38 passengers.

The incident occurred when Russian missiles detonated beside Flight J2-8243 during a Ukrainian drone incursion into Russian airspace. The Embraer jet, traveling from Baku to Grozny, was forced to crash-land in Kazakhstan.

Putin, offering a rare public apology, emphasized the need for an objective assessment of the tragedy's causes and pledged to undertake a comprehensive legal review. This move comes amid Azerbaijan's criticism of Moscow's initial response.

