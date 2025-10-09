CREDAI-MCHI's Generous Contribution for Flood Relief in Maharashtra

In a generous gesture of support, CREDAI-MCHI's President Sukhraj Nahar and Secretary Rushi Mehta, along with prominent developers, have contributed ₹3.65 crore to Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This amount aims to bolster efforts in aiding communities hit by devastating floods in central Maharashtra and surrounding areas.

The cheque was formally presented to the Honorable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a ceremony attended by leading figures in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's real estate sector. CREDAI-MCHI's commitment is a testament to its dedication to the welfare of the state and its citizens during times of crisis.

This donation, supported by 44 member developers, highlights the industry's unified approach to corporate social responsibility, as it plays a crucial role in facilitating recovery and rehabilitation endeavors for flood-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)