Left Menu

CREDAI-MCHI's Generous Contribution for Flood Relief in Maharashtra

CREDAI-MCHI leaders including President Sukhraj Nahar and Secretary Rushi Mehta handed over a ₹3.65 crore cheque to CM Devendra Fadnavis for flood relief in Maharashtra. This donation underscores the association’s commitment to social responsibility and its support for rescue operations in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:34 IST
CREDAI-MCHI's Generous Contribution for Flood Relief in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a generous gesture of support, CREDAI-MCHI's President Sukhraj Nahar and Secretary Rushi Mehta, along with prominent developers, have contributed ₹3.65 crore to Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This amount aims to bolster efforts in aiding communities hit by devastating floods in central Maharashtra and surrounding areas.

The cheque was formally presented to the Honorable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a ceremony attended by leading figures in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's real estate sector. CREDAI-MCHI's commitment is a testament to its dedication to the welfare of the state and its citizens during times of crisis.

This donation, supported by 44 member developers, highlights the industry's unified approach to corporate social responsibility, as it plays a crucial role in facilitating recovery and rehabilitation endeavors for flood-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

 India
3
Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns Violent

Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns V...

 India
4
Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal on layoff exercise; says figures circulating 'exaggerated'.

Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025