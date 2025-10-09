Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector
Maharashtra unveils a game-changing gems and jewellery policy targeting Rs 1 lakh crore in investments and five lakh jobs. The initiative is set to transform the state into a global hub, enhancing jewellery manufacturing, export, and design. It introduces new opportunities for skilling, innovation, and growth.
Maharashtra's new gems and jewellery policy has been lauded by industry bodies for its ambitious targets of Rs 1 lakh crore in investments and the creation of five lakh jobs. The initiative is designed to elevate the state into a global leader in jewellery manufacturing and exports.
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) praised the policy as a transformative step for Maharashtra's jewellery sector, focusing on technology upgrades, skilling, and value addition. The goal is to position Maharashtra as a new benchmark for global industry standards.
The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) emphasized the policy as a pioneering move, marking Maharashtra as the first Indian state with a dedicated framework for the sector. The policy reflects the government's vision to drive employment, exports, and innovation, aligned with India's economic aspirations.
