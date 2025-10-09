Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

Maharashtra's new gems and jewellery policy has been lauded by industry bodies for its ambitious targets of Rs 1 lakh crore in investments and the creation of five lakh jobs. The initiative is designed to elevate the state into a global leader in jewellery manufacturing and exports.

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) praised the policy as a transformative step for Maharashtra's jewellery sector, focusing on technology upgrades, skilling, and value addition. The goal is to position Maharashtra as a new benchmark for global industry standards.

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) emphasized the policy as a pioneering move, marking Maharashtra as the first Indian state with a dedicated framework for the sector. The policy reflects the government's vision to drive employment, exports, and innovation, aligned with India's economic aspirations.

