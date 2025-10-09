Signature Global's Bold Rs 875 Crore Debenture Move

Realty giant Signature Global Ltd is poised to amplify its financial portfolio by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 875 crore next week. This strategic move was confirmed in a recent regulatory filing by the company.

According to the filing, Signature Global's Debenture Committee has greenlit the issuance of 87,500 NCDs, each priced at Rs 1 lakh, culminating in an aggregate capital boost of Rs 875 crore via private placement. Featuring a coupon rate of 11 per cent, these debentures are slated for allotment on October 16, 2025, with maturity scheduled for January 15, 2029.

Positioned as a leading real estate developer based in Gurugram, Signature Global has demonstrated significant market growth, becoming the fifth-largest firm by sales bookings in 2024-25. The company reported property sales worth Rs 10,290 crore for the last fiscal and ambitiously targets Rs 12,500 crore in pre-sales for the current year.

(With inputs from agencies.)