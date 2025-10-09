Left Menu

Signature Global's Bold Rs 875 Crore Debenture Move

Signature Global Ltd is set to raise Rs 875 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issuance. Approved by the Debenture Committee, 87,500 NCDs will be issued privately, maturing in January 2029. The company recorded sales of Rs 10,290 crore last year and aims for Rs 12,500 crore this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:13 IST
Realty giant Signature Global Ltd is poised to amplify its financial portfolio by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 875 crore next week. This strategic move was confirmed in a recent regulatory filing by the company.

According to the filing, Signature Global's Debenture Committee has greenlit the issuance of 87,500 NCDs, each priced at Rs 1 lakh, culminating in an aggregate capital boost of Rs 875 crore via private placement. Featuring a coupon rate of 11 per cent, these debentures are slated for allotment on October 16, 2025, with maturity scheduled for January 15, 2029.

Positioned as a leading real estate developer based in Gurugram, Signature Global has demonstrated significant market growth, becoming the fifth-largest firm by sales bookings in 2024-25. The company reported property sales worth Rs 10,290 crore for the last fiscal and ambitiously targets Rs 12,500 crore in pre-sales for the current year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

