Indofast Energy and e-Sprinto: Accelerating Electric Mobility Across India

Indofast Energy and e-Sprinto partner to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers across India by 2026, integrating vehicles with Indofast's battery-swapping network. This move revolutionizes delivery operations by reducing costs and ensuring uninterrupted service for the gig economy. Indofast aims for 10,000 swap points in over 40 cities by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:54 IST
Indofast Energy has announced a partnership with e-Sprinto to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers across India by 2026. This strategic alliance aims to accelerate electric mobility by integrating e-Sprinto's vehicles with Indofast's extensive battery-swapping network, which is rapidly expanding throughout the country.

The collaboration is set to revolutionize delivery operations within quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery sectors. It offers a game-changing two-minute battery swap solution, effectively eliminating range anxiety and charging downtime. The initiative not only reduces operating costs for businesses but also ensures consistent service delivery for India's critical gig economy workforce.

Indofast Energy's ambitious roadmap includes deploying 2,750 swap stations and supporting 1.5 lakh vehicles by March 2026. On a long-term basis, the company plans to establish 10,000 swapping points across more than 40 Indian cities over the next three years. Indofast has already established a network of over 1,000 battery-swapping stations across 10 states and 22 cities.

