Railway Board Issues Strict Orders for Vendor Compliance

The Railway Board has delivered a stern directive to all railway zones and production units, emphasizing that equipment for coaches, wagons, and engines should only be sourced from approved vendors. This policy is in response to concerns over maintenance impact caused by using de-listed vendors.

In a letter dated October 8, 2025, the Board highlighted a report from a Higher Administrative Grade-level committee investigating a railway accident. The report identified repeated extensions for de-listed contractor deliveries as a factor in poor maintenance of rolling stock.

The Board underscored the importance of the Unified Vendor Approval Module (UVAM) as the definitive source for vendor listings. Procuring entities must adhere to this approved directory and comply with all procurement instructions, particularly regarding delivery period extensions. Vendor agencies are required to update vendor listings promptly when de-listing occurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)