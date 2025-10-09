TCS Workforce Restructuring Sparks Controversy and Accusations
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) faces criticism over a 20,000-employee headcount drop in Q2 FY26, amid restructuring efforts. Discrepancies in reported layoff figures have led to accusations from IT workers’ union NITES, claiming underreporting and unfair employee treatment. TCS cites strategic realignment, while unions condemn the move as corporate cruelty.
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a significant workforce reduction by nearly 20,000 employees in Q2 FY26, triggering widespread criticism and accusations of underreporting from IT workers' union NITES.
Despite TCS's claims of strategic workforce realignment, NITES alleges that the company is masking the true scale of layoffs, citing nearly 19,755 job reductions as opposed to the reported 6,000. The dispute highlights tensions between corporate objectives and employee welfare as the union condemns the move as a betrayal of long-serving staff.
Amidst calls for transparency, TCS maintains its focus on becoming a 'future-ready organisation' prioritizing technology investments and workforce realignment, while NITES describes the approach as corporate cruelty and a pressure tactic to force resignations.
ALSO READ
Nagaland's Third Wave: Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign Ignites Change
India-UK Partnership Ignites Synergy with Strategic Agreements
Clash at the Compound: Ben-Gvir's Bold Al-Aqsa Visit Ignites Tensions
Exxon Mobil Returns to Iraq: Strategic Oil Partnership Reignites
Saving Lives: SWR's RPF Rescues and Reunites in September