Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over 'UP 77' Web Series

Concerns arise as Richa Dubey petitions Delhi High Court over 'UP 77' web series depicting her late husband's life as a gangster, citing privacy violations. The court has issued a notice ahead of the series’ release, scheduled for December 2025, as legal proceedings unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:16 IST
Controversy Ignites Over 'UP 77' Web Series
Azra Rehman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The web series 'UP 77' has sparked controversy, with Richa Dubey, widow of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey, expressing grave concerns over its content. Her legal counsel, Azra Rehman, highlighted the potential privacy invasions due to the series' portrayal of Vikas Dubey's rise to notoriety and intimate life details.

The Delhi High Court has intervened, issuing a notice to both the Union government and the show's creators following Richa Dubey's petition. Filed mere days before its scheduled release on December 25, 2025, the legal action seeks to halt the series, citing potential harm to her and her family's personal lives.

Justice Sachin Datta is set to hear the case on Wednesday, as the petitioner argues that depicting Vikas Dubey's journey as a gangster and featuring private family moments infringes on their privacy rights. Dubey was known for his criminal activities until his death in a police encounter in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025