Controversy Ignites Over 'UP 77' Web Series

The web series 'UP 77' has sparked controversy, with Richa Dubey, widow of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey, expressing grave concerns over its content. Her legal counsel, Azra Rehman, highlighted the potential privacy invasions due to the series' portrayal of Vikas Dubey's rise to notoriety and intimate life details.

The Delhi High Court has intervened, issuing a notice to both the Union government and the show's creators following Richa Dubey's petition. Filed mere days before its scheduled release on December 25, 2025, the legal action seeks to halt the series, citing potential harm to her and her family's personal lives.

Justice Sachin Datta is set to hear the case on Wednesday, as the petitioner argues that depicting Vikas Dubey's journey as a gangster and featuring private family moments infringes on their privacy rights. Dubey was known for his criminal activities until his death in a police encounter in 2020.

