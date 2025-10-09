Left Menu

Noida Collision: Speeding Sports Car Causes Chaos

In Noida, a speeding sports car caused a multi-vehicle collision involving four cars and a motorcycle after allegedly losing control. No injuries were reported and the driver was arrested. The incident caused temporary traffic congestion. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding sports car in Noida lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles late Wednesday night, police revealed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The driver, identified as Suneet from Sector 100, Noida, has been arrested. The vehicle was seized after causing damage to four cars and a motorcycle near the Gulshan T-point.

The crash led to brief traffic congestion, which was promptly cleared. Police are probing the matter extensively to ascertain further details about the incident.

