Noida Collision: Speeding Sports Car Causes Chaos
In Noida, a speeding sports car caused a multi-vehicle collision involving four cars and a motorcycle after allegedly losing control. No injuries were reported and the driver was arrested. The incident caused temporary traffic congestion. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A speeding sports car in Noida lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles late Wednesday night, police revealed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The driver, identified as Suneet from Sector 100, Noida, has been arrested. The vehicle was seized after causing damage to four cars and a motorcycle near the Gulshan T-point.
The crash led to brief traffic congestion, which was promptly cleared. Police are probing the matter extensively to ascertain further details about the incident.
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- accident
- sports car
- traffic
- collision
- police
- arrest
- investigation
- Expressway
- Gulshan T-point
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belgian Police Foil Jihadi-Inspired Attack Plot
Chandigarh police registers FIR in Haryana IPS 'suicide' case following complaint by officer's wife, says police official.
Armed Men Abduct Pregnant Woman in Gwalior: Police Investigation Underway
Manipur Congress Criticizes Police Over Campaign Obstruction
Husband Arrested in Wife's Tragic Death Case