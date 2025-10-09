Noida Collision: Speeding Sports Car Causes Chaos

A speeding sports car in Noida lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles late Wednesday night, police revealed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The driver, identified as Suneet from Sector 100, Noida, has been arrested. The vehicle was seized after causing damage to four cars and a motorcycle near the Gulshan T-point.

The crash led to brief traffic congestion, which was promptly cleared. Police are probing the matter extensively to ascertain further details about the incident.