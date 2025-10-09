Rajeev Juneja Takes Helm as New PHDCCI President
Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, is the new President of PHDCCI, succeeding Hemant Jain. Anil Gupta is now Senior Vice President and Sanjay Singhania is Vice President. Juneja's focus is on strengthening industry ties and promoting innovation for India's future growth.
- Country:
- India
Rajeev Juneja, the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, has been announced as the President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). The announcement marks a new phase for the industry lobby as Hemant Jain, the outgoing President, steps down to assume the role of the immediate past President.
Anil Gupta, who serves as the Chairman & Managing Director of KEI Industries Ltd, has taken up the mantle of Senior Vice President within the organization. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singhania, the Managing Director & CEO of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd, fills the role of Vice President. This leadership transition signals a fresh period of strategy and growth for the chamber.
Rajeev Juneja expressed his intent to lead PHDCCI by enhancing industry linkages and fostering innovation. He aims to contribute to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047,' focusing on collaborative growth and self-reliance during his tenure. It's a pivotal moment for the chamber as it seeks to align itself with India's long-term economic aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women in Tech: Rekha Gupta Champions Inclusive Innovation at IMC 2025
International Delegation Explores Municipal Innovations in Delhi
NTPC and Gujarat Forge Alliance for Energy Innovation
India Leverages AI for Global Leadership, Says PM Modi
Tata Trusts: Leadership and Legacy Amidst Internal Strife