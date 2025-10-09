Rajeev Juneja Takes Helm as New PHDCCI President

Rajeev Juneja, the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, has been announced as the President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). The announcement marks a new phase for the industry lobby as Hemant Jain, the outgoing President, steps down to assume the role of the immediate past President.

Anil Gupta, who serves as the Chairman & Managing Director of KEI Industries Ltd, has taken up the mantle of Senior Vice President within the organization. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singhania, the Managing Director & CEO of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd, fills the role of Vice President. This leadership transition signals a fresh period of strategy and growth for the chamber.

Rajeev Juneja expressed his intent to lead PHDCCI by enhancing industry linkages and fostering innovation. He aims to contribute to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047,' focusing on collaborative growth and self-reliance during his tenure. It's a pivotal moment for the chamber as it seeks to align itself with India's long-term economic aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)