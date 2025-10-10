Left Menu

U.S. Proposes Ban on Chinese Airlines Overflying Russia

The Trump administration has proposed a ban on Chinese airlines from overflying Russia en route to and from the U.S. This decision aims to address the competitive imbalance, as U.S. airlines criticize the allowance given to Chinese carriers while American airlines remain restricted.

The Trump administration took a bold step on Thursday, proposing a ban on Chinese airlines from overflying Russia for flights to and from the United States. The move comes amid ongoing criticism from U.S. airlines.

American carriers have long voiced their displeasure at the preferential treatment given to Chinese airlines, which are permitted to overfly Russia on some routes. In stark contrast, the U.S. government has barred American carriers from flying over Russia since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

The U.S. Transportation Department highlighted this policy discrepancy, stating in its proposed order that such an imbalance has emerged as a significant competitive disadvantage for the American aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

