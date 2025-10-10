ADB Approves $470M in Grants to Boost Health, Food Security, and Resilience in Afghanistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved two major grants totaling $470 million to strengthen Afghanistan’s food security, health services, and resilience to natural disasters and climate-related shocks. The financial assistance underscores ADB’s continued commitment to supporting the Afghan people amid deepening humanitarian challenges and economic instability.

Strengthening Health Systems and Nutrition

The first grant—valued at $370 million—will sustain and expand essential health services in 17 provinces across Afghanistan. These include programs in maternal, neonatal, and child health, as well as nutrition initiatives designed to combat widespread malnutrition, particularly among women and children.

Through this grant, ADB will finance the supply of essential medicines, medical equipment, and vaccines for childhood immunizations, helping reduce mortality and prevent disease outbreaks. The project also aims to improve the delivery of healthcare services in rural and remote areas where access remains critically limited following the collapse of many public health networks.

Additionally, the funding will help restore and strengthen agricultural productivity—a cornerstone of Afghanistan’s economy and food security. Inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation support will be provided to farmers, along with livestock and orchard development assistance. At least 161,000 households are expected to benefit directly from these agricultural interventions, contributing to greater rural income and food self-sufficiency.

Combating Hunger and Climate Shocks

The second grant, amounting to $100 million, will focus on critical food assistance and climate resilience. It targets Afghanistan’s most vulnerable households in hunger hotspots, where prolonged drought, economic decline, and conflict have driven millions to the brink of starvation.

Under this program, ADB will work with local partners to deliver emergency food aid while also helping communities build resilience to natural hazards and weather-related shocks. Activities will include community-level disaster preparedness, small-scale infrastructure improvements, and livelihood diversification programs—especially for families affected by natural calamities such as the August 31 earthquake, which caused widespread destruction in parts of the country.

Support Through the Asian Development Fund

Both grants are financed through the Asian Development Fund (ADF)—ADB’s concessional financing window dedicated to supporting its poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries. ADF resources are specifically designed to provide grant-based aid that addresses urgent humanitarian needs and fosters long-term stability.

ADB emphasized that this assistance reflects its commitment to the Afghan people, even amid operational constraints and the complex humanitarian environment. The Bank is also exploring additional partnerships and innovative delivery mechanisms to ensure that aid reaches those most in need while maintaining transparency and accountability.

A Lifeline Amid Unprecedented Challenges

Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Afghanistan has faced an acute socio-economic and humanitarian crisis. International funding shortfalls, climate extremes, and persistent insecurity have worsened poverty and food shortages. More than half of the population is estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance, with millions suffering from food insecurity and malnutrition.

ADB’s new grants offer a critical lifeline, focusing not only on immediate relief but also on rebuilding essential systems for sustainable recovery. By supporting health, agriculture, and disaster resilience, the Bank aims to help Afghan communities withstand future shocks and rebuild livelihoods from the ground up.

Looking Ahead

In reaffirming its partnership with Afghanistan, ADB noted that it continues to engage with development partners, humanitarian organizations, and local institutions to ensure aid effectiveness. The Bank is also exploring innovative community-based approaches to project implementation, designed to deliver tangible benefits while promoting social inclusion and gender equity.

Through these new grants, ADB reiterates its commitment to improving lives, reducing vulnerability, and building a foundation for lasting resilience in Afghanistan—one community at a time.