India's 5G Momentum Sets Stage for 6G Leadership

India's telecommunications sector has achieved a significant milestone with the rapid deployment of 5G networks. This leap forward in technology underscores the nation's capacity to spearhead the development of 6G communication systems, according to Professor Mahesh Marina of the University of Edinburgh.

During a conversation with ANI at the India Mobile Congress 2025, Prof Marina elaborated on India's progress, highlighting the importance of global collaboration and interoperability in the telecom industry. He noted that India's influence at the global level will be crucial for its leadership in the upcoming 6G landscape.

Prof Marina pointed out that although 6G is in its nascent stages, the strong foundation laid by 5G and government-backed technological advancements provide a promising outlook. He emphasized the vital role of AI and the commitment from Indian authorities to establish the country as a frontrunner in 6G innovation.

