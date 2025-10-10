Bengaluru's Edify School Shines at World Records Festival 2025

In an inspiring display of talent and perseverance, Edify School in Bengaluru achieved a remarkable feat at the Edify World Records Festival 2025. Celebrating its 14th anniversary, the institution witnessed its students break 29 world records across multiple disciplines, earning accolades and admiration.

The festival, hosted on the Kanakapura Main Road campus, showcased the exceptional abilities of young achievers in fields including mathematics, mental arithmetic, robotics, art, and early learning. The event was certified by esteemed organizations such as Elite World Records, the Asian Book of Records, and the Indian Book of Records, further validating the achievements.

Among the numerous records set, standout performances included Sakshi Shetty from Grade VI demonstrating 424 mathematical concepts in 30 minutes, and Shriyan Karthik from Grade VIII assembling 66 robotic models in eight hours. The festival not only highlighted these individual triumphs but also exemplified the school's commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for developing diverse skills.

