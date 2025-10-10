AI and Tech Revolutionizing India's Fintech Future

Artificial intelligence and technological advancements are revolutionizing India's fintech landscape, propelling digital transactions into a new era of speed, security, and efficiency, revealed Tanya Naik, Head of Online and Omni Channel Business at Pine Labs, during her address at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai.

Focusing on sustainability and AI, GFF 2025 exhibited cutting-edge innovations in biometric authentication, with Naik highlighting their potential to redefine digital commerce in India. She emphasized AI's pivotal role in streamlining fintech operations by reducing costs and enhancing customer experiences.

Naik praised the Prime Minister's advocacy for digital payments, citing it as crucial to the UPI's integration into everyday transactions. Amid rapid technological shifts, Pine Labs, alongside McKinsey, identified 'credit line on UPI' as a key growth area, while preparing for its SEBI-approved IPO with advisory from major financial entities.

