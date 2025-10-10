TCS Expands UK Footprint with New AI Studio and Job Creation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, highlighting its ongoing investment in the UK. This expansion is set to generate 5,000 jobs across the country in the coming three years.

In FY2024, TCS contributed 3.3 billion pounds to the UK economy and supported over 42,000 jobs. The new London studio is a significant milestone, representing TCS's second such hub after the New York launch, and it will advance innovation and collaboration across the UK.

This announcement coincides with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India, underscoring strengthened economic ties. The UK-India trade pact signed earlier aims to enhance market access and boost trade by 2030, with TCS playing a pivotal role in this economic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)