Left Menu

TCS Expands UK Footprint with New AI Studio and Job Creation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announces the opening of an AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, promising to create 5,000 jobs in the UK over three years. The initiative is part of TCS's strategic investment in the region and aligns with UK-India trade developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:46 IST
TCS Expands UK Footprint with New AI Studio and Job Creation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, highlighting its ongoing investment in the UK. This expansion is set to generate 5,000 jobs across the country in the coming three years.

In FY2024, TCS contributed 3.3 billion pounds to the UK economy and supported over 42,000 jobs. The new London studio is a significant milestone, representing TCS's second such hub after the New York launch, and it will advance innovation and collaboration across the UK.

This announcement coincides with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India, underscoring strengthened economic ties. The UK-India trade pact signed earlier aims to enhance market access and boost trade by 2030, with TCS playing a pivotal role in this economic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

 India
2
Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
3
Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

 United States
4
Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Nadu

Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Na...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025