TCS Expands UK Footprint with New AI Studio and Job Creation
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announces the opening of an AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, promising to create 5,000 jobs in the UK over three years. The initiative is part of TCS's strategic investment in the region and aligns with UK-India trade developments.
- Country:
- India
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, highlighting its ongoing investment in the UK. This expansion is set to generate 5,000 jobs across the country in the coming three years.
In FY2024, TCS contributed 3.3 billion pounds to the UK economy and supported over 42,000 jobs. The new London studio is a significant milestone, representing TCS's second such hub after the New York launch, and it will advance innovation and collaboration across the UK.
This announcement coincides with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India, underscoring strengthened economic ties. The UK-India trade pact signed earlier aims to enhance market access and boost trade by 2030, with TCS playing a pivotal role in this economic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Leads Global Fintech Innovation: Bridging Tradition and Technology
Lingaro's Strategic Growth in India: Pioneering AI Innovation
Vidyashilp University Appoints Pioneering Academic Leaders to Steer Global Research & Innovation
UK-India Trade Pact: A Launchpad for a Global Economic Partnership
Women in Tech: Rekha Gupta Champions Inclusive Innovation at IMC 2025