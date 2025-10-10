Left Menu

Integris Medtech Eyes Major IPO with Ambitious Valuation

Integris Medtech is set to launch an IPO valued between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,000 crore, eyeing a valuation of Rs 11,000-13,000 crore. The funds will primarily tackle debt. The IPO includes Rs 925 crore of fresh equity and the sale of 2.16 crore shares by major stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:23 IST
Integris Medtech Eyes Major IPO with Ambitious Valuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Integris Medtech, a leading medical technology firm, is preparing to make its mark on the stock market with an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,000 crore. Industry insiders suggest the company is targeting a valuation of Rs 11,000-13,000 crore.

The company's draft red herring prospectus, submitted on Thursday, outlines plans for a fresh equity issue of Rs 925 crore, alongside an offer for sale of 2.16 crore equity shares by key shareholders. The proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment and corporate development.

Backed by Everstone Capital, Integris Medtech is known for its diverse medical technologies, boasting a revenue of Rs 1,959.58 crore in FY25. Operations span India, Germany, and the Netherlands, with products sold in over 65 countries. ICICI Securities and others are spearheading the IPO as merchant bankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: Rising Industrial Maestro Targets Rajya Sabha

Rajinder Gupta: Rising Industrial Maestro Targets Rajya Sabha

 India
2
Sterling Struggles Amid Resurgent Dollar and Fiscal Concerns

Sterling Struggles Amid Resurgent Dollar and Fiscal Concerns

 Global
3
Indian Incense Gains Popularity in China's Yiwu Market Amid Revival of Direct Flights

Indian Incense Gains Popularity in China's Yiwu Market Amid Revival of Direc...

 India
4
Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation into Karur Stampede

Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation int...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025