Integris Medtech Eyes Major IPO with Ambitious Valuation

Integris Medtech, a leading medical technology firm, is preparing to make its mark on the stock market with an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,000 crore. Industry insiders suggest the company is targeting a valuation of Rs 11,000-13,000 crore.

The company's draft red herring prospectus, submitted on Thursday, outlines plans for a fresh equity issue of Rs 925 crore, alongside an offer for sale of 2.16 crore equity shares by key shareholders. The proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment and corporate development.

Backed by Everstone Capital, Integris Medtech is known for its diverse medical technologies, boasting a revenue of Rs 1,959.58 crore in FY25. Operations span India, Germany, and the Netherlands, with products sold in over 65 countries. ICICI Securities and others are spearheading the IPO as merchant bankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)