Boosting India's Growth: How MSMEs Drive Economic Success

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje highlighted the substantial contributions of the MSME sector to India's production and exports, emphasizing skill training and a self-reliant mindset. She announced a new training center to enhance global competitiveness and stressed the importance of quality products for market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:35 IST
The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is a major contributor to India's economic landscape, accounting for 40% of the country's total production volume and exports, according to Union Minister of State for MSMEs, Shobha Karandlaje.

Speaking at an MSME Marketing Summit, the minister emphasized that MSMEs play an essential role in diverse sectors like agriculture, food, defense, space, and artificial intelligence. Recognizing this, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has initiated skill training programs for women and youth to enhance their global competitiveness.

Karandlaje announced the establishment of a world-class training facility in Bengaluru's Peenya Industrial Area, aimed at reinforcing the government's commitment to a self-reliant India, or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' The government prioritizes facilitating market access for MSME products both domestically and internationally, ensuring products meet export quality standards, and promoting organic produce for a healthier society.

