Call for Tata Sons' Public Listing to Bolster Transparency and Trust

On Friday, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of SP Group, renewed his call for Tata Sons to be publicly listed, a move he believes would foster transparency amid ongoing disagreements among trust trustees. Mistry stressed the significance of the RBI's September 30, 2025 deadline, urging it to be treated with utmost seriousness.

The SP Group has consistently supported the idea of Tata Sons' public listing. Mistry asserted that such a move would not only honor the transparent vision of the company's founder, Jamsetji Tata, but also build trust among all stakeholders, including employees, investors, and the general Indian populace.

Noting their faith in the Reserve Bank of India's decision-making grounded in equity and public interest, Mistry highlighted the RBI's regulatory framework. He emphasized that the public listing is a moral obligation, extending beyond financial realms, reflecting respect for the company's legacy and future.