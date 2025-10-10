Left Menu

HCC Secures Major Contract for Hindalco's Aluminium Expansion

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has won a Rs 204 crore contract for Hindalco Industries' Aditya aluminium smelter expansion in Odisha. The contract involves the fabrication, supply, and erection of pot shells and superstructure. This project aims to increase Hindalco's aluminium smelting capacity by 200,000 tonnes annually.

  • India

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) announced on Friday that it has been awarded a significant Rs 204 crore contract by Hindalco Industries Limited. The deal is part of the Aditya aluminium smelter expansion project in Odisha, which aims to boost Hindalco's aluminium smelting capacity by 200,000 tonnes per year.

Under the contract, HCC will undertake the fabrication, supply, and erection of pot shells and superstructure, a crucial component of Hindalco's large-scale initiative. The expansion underlines the growing demand in the aluminium sector and Hindalco's commitment to meeting international standards.

HCC, renowned for its advanced fabrication expertise and execution capabilities, is set to deliver this complex industrial project to international standards, further solidifying its position as a leading player in construction and infrastructure development.

