Hidden Struggles: Indian Professionals' Reluctance to Reveal Mental Health Leaves

In a striking revelation, a new report highlights the reluctance among Indian professionals to openly discuss taking leave for mental health reasons. According to the study conducted by Naukri, a staggering 75% of those surveyed still find themselves hesitant to be transparent about such absences, fearing they might be perceived as 'incapable.'

The report, which includes feedback from 19,650 job seekers across 80 industries, identified that nearly half of the respondents would label mental health leave merely as a 'sick leave.' With younger professionals showing more reluctance and only 25% of freshers willing to be upfront about mental health days, the culture of silence persists.

Moreover, poor work-life balance tops the list of factors contributing to mental health issues, affecting 39% of employees. To address these challenges, 60% of respondents advocate for flexible work options, indicating a need for changes in workplace policies and perceptions around mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)