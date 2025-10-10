Technical Turbulence: Air India's Vienna-Delhi Flight Diverted

In a significant incident, Air India's Vienna-to-Delhi flight was unexpectedly diverted to Dubai, owing to technical malfunctions. The aircraft, a Boeing 787, reportedly encountered multiple system failures, prompting urgent safety measures.

The Federation of Indian Pilots has called for a comprehensive review of the B-787 fleet. They highlighted concerns over recurring electrical malfunctions and demanded the entire series be grounded for a thorough audit by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This diversion follows a series of similar incidents, raising pressing questions about the safety of Boeing 787 operations in India. Aviation authorities face mounting pressure to scrutinize and enhance safety protocols amid heightened concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)