Technical Turbulence: Air India's Vienna-Delhi Flight Diverted
Air India's flight from Vienna to Delhi was diverted to Dubai due to multiple system failures in a Boeing 787 aircraft. The Federation of Indian Pilots expressed concerns about the electrical issues across the fleet. They have called for a detailed inspection of all B-787s by the aviation safety regulator.
In a significant incident, Air India's Vienna-to-Delhi flight was unexpectedly diverted to Dubai, owing to technical malfunctions. The aircraft, a Boeing 787, reportedly encountered multiple system failures, prompting urgent safety measures.
The Federation of Indian Pilots has called for a comprehensive review of the B-787 fleet. They highlighted concerns over recurring electrical malfunctions and demanded the entire series be grounded for a thorough audit by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
This diversion follows a series of similar incidents, raising pressing questions about the safety of Boeing 787 operations in India. Aviation authorities face mounting pressure to scrutinize and enhance safety protocols amid heightened concerns.
