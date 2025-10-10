Left Menu

Technical Turbulence: Air India's Vienna-Delhi Flight Diverted

Air India's flight from Vienna to Delhi was diverted to Dubai due to multiple system failures in a Boeing 787 aircraft. The Federation of Indian Pilots expressed concerns about the electrical issues across the fleet. They have called for a detailed inspection of all B-787s by the aviation safety regulator.

Updated: 10-10-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant incident, Air India's Vienna-to-Delhi flight was unexpectedly diverted to Dubai, owing to technical malfunctions. The aircraft, a Boeing 787, reportedly encountered multiple system failures, prompting urgent safety measures.

The Federation of Indian Pilots has called for a comprehensive review of the B-787 fleet. They highlighted concerns over recurring electrical malfunctions and demanded the entire series be grounded for a thorough audit by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This diversion follows a series of similar incidents, raising pressing questions about the safety of Boeing 787 operations in India. Aviation authorities face mounting pressure to scrutinize and enhance safety protocols amid heightened concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

