India-Korea Forge Ahead: Strengthening Ties in Technology and Trade

India and Korea are set to explore joint initiatives in electronics, EV components, and digital supply chains. This development was discussed between India's Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada and Korea's Yeo Han-Koo during the G20 forum. The focus includes manufacturing, digital, and clean technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:47 IST
India and Korea are joining forces to explore new collaborations in the fields of electronics, electric vehicle components, and digital supply chains, according to the Indian Commerce Ministry.

The initiative was discussed at a high-level meeting between India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, and Korea's Yeo Han-Koo. The dialogue emphasized cooperation in manufacturing, digital technologies, and clean technologies.

The talks coincided with the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' Meeting in South Africa, where India advocated for reforms within the World Trade Organisation to enhance global trade systems.

