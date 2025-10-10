Left Menu

Patience Advised: FAA Staffing Shortages Impact U.S. Air Travel

Staffing shortages in U.S. air traffic control are causing significant delays, impacting major airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration emphasizes safety despite challenges, advising travelers to exercise patience. The situation is exacerbated by a 10-day government shutdown, with unpaid workers continuing to maintain operations.

Major U.S. airlines are urging passengers to exercise patience as staffing shortages in air traffic control continue to delay flights. The issue has persisted for a fifth consecutive day, significantly impacting travel plans.

The Federal Aviation Administration acknowledges under-staffing issues are causing delays at key airports like Phoenix, Newark, and New York LaGuardia, with more delays anticipated. Over 2,500 flights were delayed by Friday afternoon, adding to the 22,000 already affected since Monday.

Amid a government shutdown now in its tenth day, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford reassures that safety remains a priority. However, the ongoing crisis underscores the pressures faced by the agency's workers, who remain unpaid yet crucial to maintaining operational safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

