Patience Advised: FAA Staffing Shortages Impact U.S. Air Travel

Major U.S. airlines are urging passengers to exercise patience as staffing shortages in air traffic control continue to delay flights. The issue has persisted for a fifth consecutive day, significantly impacting travel plans.

The Federal Aviation Administration acknowledges under-staffing issues are causing delays at key airports like Phoenix, Newark, and New York LaGuardia, with more delays anticipated. Over 2,500 flights were delayed by Friday afternoon, adding to the 22,000 already affected since Monday.

Amid a government shutdown now in its tenth day, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford reassures that safety remains a priority. However, the ongoing crisis underscores the pressures faced by the agency's workers, who remain unpaid yet crucial to maintaining operational safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)