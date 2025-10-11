Left Menu

Airlines Fight Trump-Era Ruling on Joint Ventures

Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico are contesting a decision by the U.S. Transportation Department to dissolve their joint venture. The order, citing competition issues, mandates the end of their collaboration by January 1. Legal action has been taken to challenge the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 01:12 IST
Airlines Fight Trump-Era Ruling on Joint Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico have mounted a legal challenge against a Trump administration decision to undo their joint venture by the start of next year. The venture allowed the airlines to collaborate on scheduling, pricing, and capacity for U.S.–Mexico routes.

The airlines brought their case to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals following the U.S. Transportation Department's directive to dissolve the partnership, which has been in place for nearly nine years. The department's decision is part of a broader strategy focused on addressing competition issues within Mexican aviation.

The joint venture's termination could significantly impact both airlines' operations and offerings on U.S.–Mexico flights, prompting the companies to seek judicial intervention to maintain their collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

 Global
3
Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

 Global
4
Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025