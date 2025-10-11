Left Menu

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Renews Call for Tata Sons' Public Listing for Transparency and Growth

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has reiterated its call for the public listing of Tata Sons, emphasizing that such a move would enhance transparency and accountability. This aligns with the vision of Tata's founder, Jamsetji Tata, and promises long-term value for stakeholders, benefiting both Tata Trusts and society at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:22 IST
Shapoorji Pallonji Group Renews Call for Tata Sons' Public Listing for Transparency and Growth
Shapoorji Pallonji Group logo (Photo/@SPREINDIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has once again urged for the public listing of Tata Sons, stating that this step is crucial for the upholding of transparency and accountability within the conglomerate. Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry emphasized that listing would align with Jamsetji Tata's founding vision and benefit all stakeholders.

In their statement, the SP Group stressed that transparency is fundamental to respecting both history and the future, advocating that this listing will strengthen accountability in one of India's oldest and most respected conglomerates. They believe this move will create significant long-term value for the 1.2 crore shareholders of Tata companies, who hold stakes in Tata Sons.

The statement also recognized the Reserve Bank of India's role, expressing faith in its ability to make decisions based on equity and public interest. With the RBI's 30th September 2025 deadline looming, the SP Group sees Tata Sons' public listing as a moral and social necessity, ensuring a transparent flow of funds to support community welfare in line with Tata family ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

 India
2
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
4
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025