Shapoorji Pallonji Group Renews Call for Tata Sons' Public Listing for Transparency and Growth
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has reiterated its call for the public listing of Tata Sons, emphasizing that such a move would enhance transparency and accountability. This aligns with the vision of Tata's founder, Jamsetji Tata, and promises long-term value for stakeholders, benefiting both Tata Trusts and society at large.
The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has once again urged for the public listing of Tata Sons, stating that this step is crucial for the upholding of transparency and accountability within the conglomerate. Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry emphasized that listing would align with Jamsetji Tata's founding vision and benefit all stakeholders.
In their statement, the SP Group stressed that transparency is fundamental to respecting both history and the future, advocating that this listing will strengthen accountability in one of India's oldest and most respected conglomerates. They believe this move will create significant long-term value for the 1.2 crore shareholders of Tata companies, who hold stakes in Tata Sons.
The statement also recognized the Reserve Bank of India's role, expressing faith in its ability to make decisions based on equity and public interest. With the RBI's 30th September 2025 deadline looming, the SP Group sees Tata Sons' public listing as a moral and social necessity, ensuring a transparent flow of funds to support community welfare in line with Tata family ideals.
