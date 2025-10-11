West Bengal Takes Action: Mandatory Registration for E-Rickshaws

In an effort to streamline the movement of e-rickshaws, colloquially known as totos in West Bengal, the state's Transport Department has introduced mandatory registration for these vehicles. This regulatory measure aims to curb the prevalence of illegal and unsafe e-rickshaws operating across the state.

Announcing the initiative, the department set a deadline of November 30 for all e-rickshaws to obtain a digital temporary enrollment number. A new online portal, set to launch on October 13, will facilitate this process by tracking registered vehicles via QR codes, enhancing authorities' ability to monitor activities and prevent unauthorized operations.

Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan highlighted the government's commitment to eliminating unregistered e-rickshaws that fail to meet safety guidelines. District magistrates have been tasked with identifying and removing these non-compliant vehicles. Additionally, local administrations will oversee route allocations and compile a comprehensive list of e-rickshaw owners to ensure adherence to new regulations.