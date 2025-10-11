Naidu Launches Modern Street Market to Empower Vending Entrepreneurs
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a smart street vending market in Nellore, aiming to empower vendors as entrepreneurs. The modular market comprises 120 shops across 30 containers and supports women, the differently-abled, and backward classes. Naidu addressed the benefits of GST reforms and responded to criticisms regarding liquor sales.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a smart street vending market at Mypadu Gate in Nellore. The innovative space aims to formalize street vending, offering vendors an opportunity to grow into small entrepreneurs.
With 120 shops housed across 30 modular containers, this project mainly targets the upliftment of women, differently-abled persons, and backward classes. Naidu emphasized the NDA government's ongoing initiatives to uplift the poor, including developing one lakh women from DWCRA into entrepreneurs.
Furthermore, Naidu discussed the introduction of GST 2.0 by the central government to benefit low-income groups. He also addressed political allegations concerning liquor distribution and announced a forthcoming app for liquor verification. On medical education, he advocated for the Public-Private Partnership model to expedite development.
