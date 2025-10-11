Left Menu

Naidu Launches Modern Street Market to Empower Vending Entrepreneurs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a smart street vending market in Nellore, aiming to empower vendors as entrepreneurs. The modular market comprises 120 shops across 30 containers and supports women, the differently-abled, and backward classes. Naidu addressed the benefits of GST reforms and responded to criticisms regarding liquor sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:29 IST
Naidu Launches Modern Street Market to Empower Vending Entrepreneurs
market
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a smart street vending market at Mypadu Gate in Nellore. The innovative space aims to formalize street vending, offering vendors an opportunity to grow into small entrepreneurs.

With 120 shops housed across 30 modular containers, this project mainly targets the upliftment of women, differently-abled persons, and backward classes. Naidu emphasized the NDA government's ongoing initiatives to uplift the poor, including developing one lakh women from DWCRA into entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, Naidu discussed the introduction of GST 2.0 by the central government to benefit low-income groups. He also addressed political allegations concerning liquor distribution and announced a forthcoming app for liquor verification. On medical education, he advocated for the Public-Private Partnership model to expedite development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nat Sciver-Brunt's Century Powers England to Commanding Victory Over Sri Lanka

Nat Sciver-Brunt's Century Powers England to Commanding Victory Over Sri Lan...

 Sri Lanka
2
Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

 India
3
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
4
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025