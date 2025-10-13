NHAI Reopens Vital Jammu–Srinagar Highway After Landslide Disruptions

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully reopened the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway for two-way traffic, facilitating the transportation of essential goods and fruit-laden trucks from the Valley. The 250-km stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of India, faced blockage on August 26, following multiple landslides and road subsidence.

Severe disruptions occurred due to heavy rainfall and flash floods throughout August and September. The highway was initially reopened for one-way traffic on September 10, after urgent restoration efforts by NHAI. Full two-way traffic resumed with the completion of repairs, including blacktopping the heavily damaged section near Tharad on October 5.

NHAI aims to ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow along the Lakhanpur–Jammu–Srinagar corridor, critical for the region's economy, especially during the fruit season. Maintenance and monitoring teams are actively deployed to maintain highway safety and efficiency.