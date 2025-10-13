Left Menu

NHAI Reopens Vital Jammu–Srinagar Highway After Landslide Disruptions

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has restored two-way traffic on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. This crucial 250-km route faced severe disruptions due to landslides and weather conditions. NHAI's efficient repair work ensures the flow of essential goods, aiding the valley's economy, particularly during the fruit season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:39 IST
NHAI Reopens Vital Jammu–Srinagar Highway After Landslide Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully reopened the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway for two-way traffic, facilitating the transportation of essential goods and fruit-laden trucks from the Valley. The 250-km stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of India, faced blockage on August 26, following multiple landslides and road subsidence.

Severe disruptions occurred due to heavy rainfall and flash floods throughout August and September. The highway was initially reopened for one-way traffic on September 10, after urgent restoration efforts by NHAI. Full two-way traffic resumed with the completion of repairs, including blacktopping the heavily damaged section near Tharad on October 5.

NHAI aims to ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow along the Lakhanpur–Jammu–Srinagar corridor, critical for the region's economy, especially during the fruit season. Maintenance and monitoring teams are actively deployed to maintain highway safety and efficiency.

TRENDING

1
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

 Ukraine
2
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Integration

PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Int...

 India
3
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
4
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025