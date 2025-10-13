Kolkata's Real Estate & Office Markets Shine in Q3 2025

The Kolkata residential real estate market demonstrated robust health in the third quarter of 2025, showcasing an 8% year-on-year increase in average prices, as revealed by the latest Knight Frank India report.

Highlighting the intrinsic demand and a consumer shift towards quality, the data showed a 1% quarter-on-quarter price rise and a 2% annual growth in sales volume, with 4,374 units sold. 'The confirmed 8% price hike reflects the market's intrinsic strength, backed by genuine end-user activity,' stated Joydeep Paul, Senior Director at Knight Frank India.

Kolkata's office market also showed solid performance, with stable demand primarily from IT outsourcing and flexible spaces, despite a shift to consolidation in Q3 2025, resulting in a 14% increase in rental values.

