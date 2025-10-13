Zigma Global's Landmark Recognition: Swachh Andhra Award 2025

Zigma Global Environ Solutions, under Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has been awarded the Swachh Andhra Award 2025 for its remarkable efforts in waste remediation across Andhra Pradesh. The accolade, announced by the government, highlights Zigma's success in executing cluster-based remediation projects valued at over ₹123.60 crore.

The award ceremony, held in Vijayawada, was graced by the presence of Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and other dignitaries. Zigma's innovative approach has led to the transformation of outdated dumpsites into reclaimed land, significantly contributing to the state's environmental rejuvenation.Achieving milestones under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban (SBM-U) 2.0, Zigma's strategic execution reflects their outstanding proficiency. They commenced work post formal agreements in April 2025, swiftly managing waste processing and RDF disposal to cement plants nationwide.

As Andhra Pradesh aims to become India's first legacy waste-free state by October 2025, Zigma has emerged as a pivotal player, setting new standards in sustainable urban waste management. Their projects, spanning key cities such as Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, underscore the power of technology, collaboration, and innovation in advancing a circular and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)