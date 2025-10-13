Left Menu

Zigma Global's Landmark Recognition: Swachh Andhra Award 2025

Zigma Global Environ Solutions, a leader in landfill mining, has received the Swachh Andhra Award 2025 for significant contributions to waste remediation in Andhra Pradesh. Their projects have transformed old dumpsites into usable land, aiding the state's mission to eradicate legacy waste and foster sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhra Pradesh | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:10 IST
Zigma Global's Landmark Recognition: Swachh Andhra Award 2025
Zigma Global Environ Solutions Honoured with the Swachh Andhra Award 2025 for Excellence in Legacy Waste Management. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zigma Global Environ Solutions, under Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has been awarded the Swachh Andhra Award 2025 for its remarkable efforts in waste remediation across Andhra Pradesh. The accolade, announced by the government, highlights Zigma's success in executing cluster-based remediation projects valued at over ₹123.60 crore.

The award ceremony, held in Vijayawada, was graced by the presence of Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and other dignitaries. Zigma's innovative approach has led to the transformation of outdated dumpsites into reclaimed land, significantly contributing to the state's environmental rejuvenation.Achieving milestones under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban (SBM-U) 2.0, Zigma's strategic execution reflects their outstanding proficiency. They commenced work post formal agreements in April 2025, swiftly managing waste processing and RDF disposal to cement plants nationwide.

As Andhra Pradesh aims to become India's first legacy waste-free state by October 2025, Zigma has emerged as a pivotal player, setting new standards in sustainable urban waste management. Their projects, spanning key cities such as Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, underscore the power of technology, collaboration, and innovation in advancing a circular and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

 India
2
Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

 India
3
Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025

Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India...

 India
4
Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face Eviction

Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025