PM GatiShakti Celebrates Four Years with Launch of Public Geospatial Platform
On its fourth anniversary, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan introduced a public geospatial platform in New Delhi, offering regulated access to non-sensitive infrastructure data. This initiative marks a pivotal step in democratizing infrastructure planning, enhancing project design, and fostering private sector involvement in India's economic growth.
The Logistics Division under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, celebrated four years of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan with a special event in New Delhi. The event, chaired by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, saw the launch of 'PM GatiShakti Public' via the Unified Geospatial Interface (UGI), marking a significant advancement in providing public access to infrastructure data.
The web platform, described as query-based, offers controlled access to select non-sensitive datasets from the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. It enables private entities, consultants, researchers, and citizens to utilize advanced analytics for better infrastructure planning and informed investment decisions. Developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), and powered by the National Geospatial Data Registry (NGDR), the platform includes access to 230 approved datasets alongside tools for site suitability, connectivity mapping, and analytical reporting.
Users gain the ability to visualize complex, multi-layered geospatial data, promoting enhanced project design, coordination among agencies, and increased private sector engagement. The platform features self-registration and stringent security measures to maintain confidentiality and adherence to policy standards. Future iterations will include additional data layers and analysis features in response to user feedback and evolving demands.
Since its inception on October 13, 2021, PM GatiShakti has revolutionized infrastructure planning by integrating data from over 57 Central Ministries, Departments, and States/UTs. The program has facilitated faster execution of projects, reduced costs, and improved service delivery, significantly contributing to economic growth and boosting India's global competitiveness. The initiative continues to evolve as a foundational element of the nation's infrastructure strategy, incorporating advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence for planning and analysis.
