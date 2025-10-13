Transforming Arunachal: Railways Pave the Path to Progress

In a significant push towards economic advancement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared his administration's commitment to enhancing the state's railway connectivity. He highlighted ongoing projects as a pivotal shift towards state development.

Sharing the progress on social media platform X, Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the extensive efforts being made to integrate every part of Arunachal Pradesh into the national railway grid. Notably, the Naharlagun station is undergoing an upgrade under the Amrit Bharat scheme, while the completion of Pasighat station by December is anticipated.

These developments are designed to improve connectivity, facilitate smoother movement of goods and passengers, and stimulate economic activity. The planned Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuram Kund-Rupai railway line promises to connect key economic and cultural areas, stimulating tourism and trade along the Brahmaputra valley. Additionally, strategic surveys are in progress for two other crucial routes, expected to bolster national security and improve access to remote districts.

