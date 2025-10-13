Transforming Arunachal: Railways Pave the Path to Progress
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced ongoing efforts to enhance railway connectivity in the state. The projects aim to integrate Arunachal Pradesh into the national network, fostering economic growth and development. Major upgrades include the Naharlagun and Pasighat stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme.
- Country:
- India
In a significant push towards economic advancement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared his administration's commitment to enhancing the state's railway connectivity. He highlighted ongoing projects as a pivotal shift towards state development.
Sharing the progress on social media platform X, Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the extensive efforts being made to integrate every part of Arunachal Pradesh into the national railway grid. Notably, the Naharlagun station is undergoing an upgrade under the Amrit Bharat scheme, while the completion of Pasighat station by December is anticipated.
These developments are designed to improve connectivity, facilitate smoother movement of goods and passengers, and stimulate economic activity. The planned Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuram Kund-Rupai railway line promises to connect key economic and cultural areas, stimulating tourism and trade along the Brahmaputra valley. Additionally, strategic surveys are in progress for two other crucial routes, expected to bolster national security and improve access to remote districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu Elevates Adventure Tourism with Successful Paragliding Course
Uttar Pradesh share in tourism increased from 13.1 to 18.9 percent, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Tourism Boom: A Cultural Renaissance and Unity Celebration
Madhya Pradesh: A Rising Star in Film and Tourism
New Zealand Tourism on the Rise as International Arrivals Surge by 7.5%