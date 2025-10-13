China announced on Monday that its restrictions on the export of rare-earth minerals are unrelated to reports involving Pakistani leaders presenting these materials to U.S. President Donald Trump. Beijing maintains its steadfast alliance with Pakistan despite Islamabad's growing connections with Washington, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

During a media briefing, Lin dismissed claims tying China's measures to Pakistan, asserting that such reports are ungrounded. He emphasized that China's recent export control measures target foreign companies misusing their supplies for military purposes and have no deliberate connection to Pakistan.

China holds dominance over rare-earth materials, being the primary processor globally. Despite Trump's threats of steep tariffs in response to China's controls, Beijing remains a key supplier to major economies. The mutual trust and cooperation between China and Pakistan endure, as confirmed by Lin, highlighting the countries' strategic partnership and shared interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)