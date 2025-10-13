Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Invites Modi to Visakhapatnam Summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to preside over the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. He also congratulated Modi on 25 years in public service and invited him to the 'Super GST – Super Savings' event in Kurnool.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday engaged in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to extend a formal invitation for a business summit. The summit, scheduled next month in Visakhapatnam, aims to foster economic collaboration and innovation.

During the meeting, Naidu seized the opportunity to applaud Prime Minister Modi for achieving 25 years in public service as the head of government. This commendation was echoed in a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), highlighting Naidu's gesture of appreciation for Modi's leadership.

Furthermore, Naidu underscored the upcoming 'Super GST – Super Savings' event in Kurnool, marking it as a tribute to transformative GST reforms. He extended an invitation to the Prime Minister, hoping for his presence at the event, which symbolizes public enthusiasm for forward-thinking policies.

