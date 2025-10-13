India-EU Free Trade Talks: Progress Amidst Challenges
The free trade negotiations between India and the EU are advancing but face hurdles in areas like carbon tax and steel. Indian and EU officials recently ended their 14th round of talks in Brussels. The agreement aims to boost trade in goods and services between the two regions.
Negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the European Union are moving forward, though challenges remain. Key issues such as carbon tax, steel, and automobiles need addressing, according to a senior official. These elements are critical hurdles that must be resolved to finalise the agreement.
Last week, senior officials from both India and the EU concluded the 14th round of discussions. The five-day meeting, which commenced on October 6, aimed to settle differences related to goods and services, seeking an early conclusion to the long-running talks.
In addition to the free trade agreement, India and the EU entered discussions on investment protection and geographical indications. The agreement is particularly significant as the EU constitutes a major export destination for India, accounting for 17% of the country's total exports.
