Heroic Save at Palghar Station

A dramatic rescue unfolded at Palghar railway station when a woman attempting to board a moving local train was saved by a vigilant security guard. The woman slipped as she tried to board and was inches away from a potential disaster.

Quick to act, MSRTC security guard Prakash Jadhav intervened just in time, pulling her away from the dangerous gap between the train and the platform. Her leg sustained injuries, and she was immediately hospitalized.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showcases the guard's quick thinking and composure. Railway officials and locals have praised Jadhav for his courageous act, highlighting the importance of vigilance and swift action in preventing tragedies on the railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)