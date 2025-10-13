Left Menu

Heroic Save at Palghar Station

A woman narrowly escaped a tragic incident at Palghar railway station as she attempted to board a moving train. Quick-thinking MSRTC security guard Prakash Jadhav pulled her to safety. The incident, captured on CCTV, has earned Jadhav accolades for his bravery from both officials and the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:57 IST
Heroic Save at Palghar Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue unfolded at Palghar railway station when a woman attempting to board a moving local train was saved by a vigilant security guard. The woman slipped as she tried to board and was inches away from a potential disaster.

Quick to act, MSRTC security guard Prakash Jadhav intervened just in time, pulling her away from the dangerous gap between the train and the platform. Her leg sustained injuries, and she was immediately hospitalized.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showcases the guard's quick thinking and composure. Railway officials and locals have praised Jadhav for his courageous act, highlighting the importance of vigilance and swift action in preventing tragedies on the railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

 United States
3
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
4
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025