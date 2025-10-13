Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Green Economy: Boosting Rural Livelihoods through Van Dhan Kendras

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the expansion of Van Dhan Kendras to enhance forest produce value, boosting the rural economy and self-reliance for forest dwellers. Addressing a conference, he emphasized supporting MFP-based startups and promoting the marketing of herbal products for economic growth.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has called for a significant expansion of Van Dhan Kendras as a pivotal step in enhancing the value addition of forest produce, seeking to fortify the rural economy and foster self-reliance among forest communities.

Speaking at a gathering of district collectors and divisional forest officers in Nava Raipur, Sai outlined plans for improving forest management, aiding tendu leaf collectors, and promoting diverse livelihood dimensions linked to forests, including eco-tourism and medicinal plant cultivation.

Sai stressed the need to focus on MFP-based startups and advocated for the marketing and organic certification of herbal products to improve market access. State forest minister Kedar Kashyap detailed strategies linking eco-tourism with livelihood projects in tribal areas, aiming at making Chhattisgarh a leading lac producer.

