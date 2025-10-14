Left Menu

Blue Ocean & AICTE Unite to Revolutionize India's Supply Chain Education

Blue Ocean Corporation partners with AICTE to integrate its Foundations of Supply Chain Management course into India's academic framework, aligning with the ASCM's global standards. The partnership seeks to elevate supply chain education in India amid industry growth, enhancing employability with internationally recognized qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:28 IST
Blue Ocean Corporation Announces Partnership with AICTE to Integrate the USA-Accredited Supply Chain Program to Indian Universities. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark move for logistics education in India, Blue Ocean Corporation has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the All India Council for Technical Education. This collaboration integrates the globally recognized Foundations of Supply Chain Management course into AICTE-approved programs, a decision announced at an international conference held in New Delhi.

The formalization of this partnership was attended by prominent figures including Dr. Sathya Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean, AICTE's Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha, and Blue Ocean board member and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly. Blue Ocean, headquartered in London, has trained over 500,000 professionals globally, with plans for significant expansion in India to provide world-class supply chain education.

The initiative comes as India's supply chain industry thrives due to supportive policies like Gati Shakti. This partnership not only enhances global employability for Indian students but also allows access to pivotal internship opportunities through AICTE's portal, marking a transformative step in India's educational landscape.

